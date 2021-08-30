Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas shows; tickets go on sale this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar and Hawaii-born Bruno Mars has confirmed two new performances in Las Vegas in October.
Tickets for the shows on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 a.m. HST.
Last month, the singer had to postpone his Vegas performances due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Click here to purchase your tickets.