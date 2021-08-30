Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas shows; tickets go on sale this week

National

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

In this screengrab released on March 14, Bruno Mars of music group Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar and Hawaii-born Bruno Mars has confirmed two new performances in Las Vegas in October.

Tickets for the shows on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 a.m. HST.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Last month, the singer had to postpone his Vegas performances due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories