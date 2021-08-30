Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas shows; tickets go on sale this week

In this screengrab released on March 14, Bruno Mars of music group Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar and Hawaii-born Bruno Mars has confirmed two new performances in Las Vegas in October.

Tickets for the shows on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 a.m. HST.

Last month, the singer had to postpone his Vegas performances due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Click here to purchase your tickets.