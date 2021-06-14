Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas shows this summer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar and Hawaii-born Bruno Mars has added more Las Vegas performances, following the immediate sell-out of his six July shows.
Tickets for all shows start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, June 18, at 7 a.m. HST. Tickets can be purchased online here.
The new dates at Park Theater are:
- Friday, July 30
- Saturday, July 31
- Friday, Aug. 13
- Saturday, Aug. 14
M life Rewards loyalty members will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, June 17 from 7 a.m. HST to 7 p.m. PT. Click here for more information.