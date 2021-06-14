Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas shows this summer

In this screengrab released on March 14, Bruno Mars of music group Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar and Hawaii-born Bruno Mars has added more Las Vegas performances, following the immediate sell-out of his six July shows.

Tickets for all shows start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, June 18, at 7 a.m. HST. Tickets can be purchased online here.

The new dates at Park Theater are:

Friday, July 30

Saturday, July 31

Friday, Aug. 13

Saturday, Aug. 14

M life Rewards loyalty members will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, June 17 from 7 a.m. HST to 7 p.m. PT.