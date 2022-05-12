ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on Thursday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Office confirmed he was arrested around noon for second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, the ACSO tweeted. The charge is a misdemeanor and he’s on a no-bond hold.

He is scheduled to be in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

In a news conference, Sheriff Tyler Brown said a woman called 911 around 10:15 a.m. accusing Jeudy of controlling her property. But Brown said there was no physical contact and it “solely involved property.”

Brown said the woman involved has a 1-month-old child with Jeudy and the baby was present during the incident. There is a temporary protection order against Jeudy that goes into place on Friday.

FOX31 has received the affidavit in Jeudy’s arrest. The document says the woman said “things got crazy” between her and Jeudy. She said he “put her wallet and medical paperwork for their child in his car and would not let her get access to it.”

KOA Radio, which partners with Nexstar’s KDVR, said the Broncos are aware of the situation but have no comment at this time.

What these charges mean

KDVR legal analyst George Brauchler said this is a domestic situation between two people in an intimate relationship and that the violence enhancer wording is from 2021 changes to domestic violence sentencing law.

Brauchler said if Jeudy is found guilty, he could possibly serve up to six months in jail.

Brown said that domestic violence enhancer would have been added because Jeudy has a child with the woman in the case.

Domestic violence cases require an appearance before a judge before the defendant can be released from jail, Brown said. That way, the victim can be notified of the person’s release. All such cases, including Jeudy’s, require a no-bond hold.

How Jerry Jeudy became a Denver Bronco

Jeudy was the Broncos’ first pick, 15th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a star at the University of Alabama where he racked up 159 receptions for 2,742 yards (17.2 avg.) with 26 touchdowns during his time with the Crimson Tide from 2017-19. He was awarded the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver as a sophomore in 2018.

Jeudy’s development during his rookie year was challenging as it was in the midst of the COVID pandemic. But he was determined to improve in his second year and finished last season with 467 yards on 38 receptions in 10 games played.

Jeudy was born and raised in Deerfield Beach, Florida where he attended Deerfield Beach High School. Between his junior and senior seasons, he caught 117 passes for 1,554 yards (13.2 avg.) with 25 touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.