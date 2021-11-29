Broccoli Tots recalled due to potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Small rocks and metal fragments are the cause of a voluntary recall for 12 ounce packages of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots.
Conagra Brands were made aware of the issue from consumer phone calls.
The brand is working to remove the products from store shelves.
The impacted products are below.
|Item Description
|Case UPC
|Item UPC
|Batch/Lot Code
|Best By Date
|BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
|20-0-14500-00125- 6
|00-0-14500-00125- 2
|4715105620
|AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022
|BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
|20-0-14500-00125- 6
|00-0-14500-00125- 2
|4715104220
|AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022
|BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
|20-0-14500-00125- 6
|00-0-14500-00125- 2
|4715113720
|NOV-17-2022
|BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
|20-0-14500-00125- 6
|00-0-14500-00125- 2
|4715113020
|NOV-10-2022