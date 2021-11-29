Broccoli Tots recalled due to potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments

FILE – This Oct. 14, 2015 file photo shows the Food & Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. On Friday, July 16, 2021, U.S. regulators have approved a new pneumonia vaccine from Merck, more than a month after OK’ing an improved version of rival Pfizer’s shot. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Small rocks and metal fragments are the cause of a voluntary recall for 12 ounce packages of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots.

Conagra Brands were made aware of the issue from consumer phone calls.

The brand is working to remove the products from store shelves.

The impacted products are below.