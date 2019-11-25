Bread and Butter, two lucky turkeys, pardoned from the dinner table

Two lucky turkeys who will escape the Thanksgiving table are in Washington to get a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Bread and Butter attended a press conference Monday at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, where they also get to spend the night.

They will travel to the White House Tuesday for their pardon.

After the pardoning, both Bread and Butter will live out their days at their new home at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Students and veterinarians within Virginia Tech’s Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will care for them.

The White House turkey pardon is an annual Thanksgiving tradition that’s said to date back to the days of Abraham Lincoln.