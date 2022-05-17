HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study shows that brain scans can possibly show the presence of Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms starts.

Researchers with the Radiological Society of North America said a large size choroid plexus in the brain can show early signs of Alzheimer’s.

The team analyzed more than 500 MRIs of patients with different levels of cognitive disabilities.

The study showed people with higher choroid plexus levels were linked to greater mental deterioration.