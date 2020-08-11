Bodycam video shows officer accidentally shooting driver after being mistakenly hit by Taser

WARNING: Video contains graphic images and profanity

RENO, Nevada (KLAS) — Reno police have released body camera footage of an officer unintentionally shooting a driver after the officer was accidentally hit with a Taser by a fellow officer.

The video showing the incident is available on YouTube. CAUTION: The video contains graphic images and language.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports authorities put out the video from the July 26 incident, which led to the driver being shot in the shoulder.

The ordeal began when a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy pulled a driver over for reckless driving and called for assistance.

The footage shows a deputy fire his Taser when the driver disobeys commands. The dart misses and hits an officer in the knee. That officer then fires his weapon, hitting the driver.

