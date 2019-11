HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you love pizza and you love boba tea, you may love a new dish from Domino’s.

Or maybe not.

The pizza chain is trying out a new boba tea pizza.

The toppings include black sugar pearls, honey, and cheese.

If you want to taste it — you have to go to Taiwan where boba tea was created back in 1988. And you better hurry, the chain is only offering the dessert pizza for one month.