$500 million down the drain: Bloomberg abruptly ends presidential campaign, endorses Biden

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Michael Bloomberg abruptly ended his presidential campaign on March 3 and decided to endorse Joe Biden.
The billionaire philanthropist says that he agrees with Biden on many key issues.
Those issues include gun safety, health care, climate change, and creating good jobs.
Even though he spent over $500 million on television and digital ads, Bloomberg left the race after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday that left him with only a single victory: American Samoa.
