(AP) — A group of Black Americans living in Thailand gathered at Jamaican restaurants to celebrate Juneteenth, marking the second year the holiday was federally recognized at home in the U.S.

Juneteenth is a day Black Americans have been celebrating since the final enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, in 1865.

Restaurant owner Collin Clifford McKoy hosted the Juneteenth dinner for the second year in a row. He said finding community is important far from home.

The group also organized a silent movie screening of Black Panther earlier in the week to gather socially ahead of Juneteenth.

AP video shot and produced by Annika Wolters