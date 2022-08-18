(The Hill) — The Biden administration is planning to accelerate the delivery of its remaining supply of monkeypox vaccines and will make an additional 1.8 million doses available for ordering starting Monday, officials said Thursday.

Jurisdictions will only be able access the additional doses if they adopt the intradermal administration of vaccine and have used 90 percent of their current supply of vaccine, officials said.

The Department of Health and Human Services is also launching a pilot program to provide additional vaccine allocations to state and local health departments in jurisdictions that are hosting large events that attract members of the LGBTQ community.

The latest federal data shows more than 13,500 monkeypox cases have been reported so far in the United States.

