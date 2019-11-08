Bid for Michael Jackson’s socks start at $100k

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been almost 40 years since the debut of the moonwalk.

Now, one fan could get to relive the experience, if you have the money for it.

Michael Jackson’s socks from his first on-stage moonwalk are up for auction.

The auction house — “Gotta Have Rock and Roll” — estimates the pair will go up for upwards of $2 million.

The King of Pop wore the custom-made, crystal-covered socks at the legendary “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” TV special in 1983.

The online auction kicks off Wednesday, November 13.

Bidding starts at $100,000.