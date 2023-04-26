BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The best Mother’s Day gifts to help her select, display and enjoy her beloved books

For the book-obsessed mom, time spent reading is precious and most likely hard to find. If what she really wants for Mother’s Day is some time with a book, treat her to a reading escape with gifts that make the event even more special. Whether she loves romance or true crime, audiobooks or paper, she’s bound to appreciate these bookish gifts this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day gifts for book lovers

It can be challenging to shop for Mother’s Day, but if she loves books, the possibilities are as endless as her to-read list. She’ll be delighted to receive a title from her wish list or a personalized recommendation you think she’ll enjoy from a genre you both love.

Consider gifts that help her enjoy not just the book, but reading itself. A book light can help her wind down and read in bed without disrupting a partner. A reading pillow, throw pillow or club chair help create a comfortable space to read. Literary-inspired teas or candles add an extra layer of sensory enjoyment to a reading session.

For an especially meaningful gift, treat her to an e-reader or new furniture for her beloved books. Fresh bookshelves or bookends help keep things organized while also providing beautiful display opportunities for her books. An e-reader, such as a Kindle or Kobo, can help expand her library beyond what bookshelves can hold, with the added advantage of portability. Some e-readers are waterproof and feature screens that can be read outdoors at the park or the beach.

Whatever you decide to get her, make the gift really count by ensuring she has time to enjoy it. Take any chores or child-care duties off her plate for the day and let her put her feet up with her favorite book and her new gift.

Best Mother’s Day gifts for book lovers

SunnyPoint 3-Tier Compact Rolling Metal Storage Cart

Her to-read pile will feel like a librarian’s trove with this vintage-inspired metal cart. Each of its three tiers can hold up to 33 pounds and the wheels lock for stability. The cart comes in five color choices.

Sold by Amazon

Great Deal Furniture Clarice Tall Wingback Accent Chair

Treat her to the ultimate book lover’s gift: a club chair for her own reading nook. This beige chair features a classic wingback design with a tufted cushion, turned birch wood legs and sturdy yet comfortable upholstery.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

A universe of books is at her fingertips with a Kindle e-reader. The Paperwhite comes with 8 or 16 GB of storage and it’s waterproof. Its glare-free display works equally well outside in the sun or at home in bed thanks to multiple brightness and warmth settings.

Sold by Amazon

Veesee 8-Color Rechargable Folding Book Lamp

Unfold this vegan-leatherbound “book,” lay it flat and watch it transform into an LED nightlight with eight colors to choose from. Use it plugged into an outlet or charge it up for illumination anywhere. Slip a photo into the front cover’s frame to make the gift extra special.

Sold by Amazon

Library Due Date Stamp Card Tote Bag

This sturdy cotton-blend tote is perfect for groceries, the farmers’ market, and, of course, trips to the library. The canvas-like tote bag measures 16 inches square and features a retro print of a due date card from a library book.

Sold by Amazon

Kobo Libra 2 E-Reader

She’ll be able to read comfortably anywhere with the ergonomic and waterproof Libra 2. The 7-inch e-ink screen can be held vertically or horizontally and lets you turn pages with buttons, as well as swiping. With 32GB of storage, it can hold up to 24,000 ebooks.

Sold by Amazon

Yoobure Tree Bookshelf

This stylish yet budget-friendly bookshelf fits lots of books into a compact footprint. Six angled shelves, each capable of holding five to 10 books, form a geometric tree shape, while a roomy storage area at the base holds heavier books.

Sold by Amazon

Flippy Tablet Stand

This three-sided tablet stand positions a tablet or e-reader at three different angles for optimum viewing. It comes in four colors and patterns and features an inner storage cubby with a drawstring toggle closure.

Sold by Amazon

Milliard Reading Pillow

Filled with shredded memory foam and covered in soft velour, this cozy pillow will give her comfortable support while reading. It comes in three color choices and features a carrying handle and a removable, machine-washable cover.

Sold by Amazon

Loftipop “Book Sniffer” Coffee Mug

Does she love the smell of old books? She’ll get a laugh out of this mug, which is available in 11-ounce and 15-ounce sizes. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe and the design is printed on both sides of the mug.

Sold by Amazon

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light

This flexible, hands-free book light features three color temperature modes and six brightness levels. Its flexible arms help the users position lighting for reading, knitting and more. Depending on the task, it can provide up to 80 hours of illumination.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

