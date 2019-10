Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. acknowledges his supporters on arrival at a campaign rally, Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Bernie Sanders’ campaign says the democratic presidential candidate has had a heart procedure for a blocked artery.

The Vermont Senator is canceling events and appearances until further notice.

The campaign says the 78-year-old experienced chest discomfort during an event last night and sought medical evaluation.

The campaign says two stents were successfully inserted and that Sanders “is in good spirits.”