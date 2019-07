Beluga calf born at Chicago aquarium

A Beluga whale has given birth to a calf at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.

The 38-year-old beluga, Mauyak (MEYE’-yak), delivered Wednesday evening. Shedd officials say the mother and calf are doing well and will remain under 24-hour observation by the aquarium’s animal care team. They are currently not viewable by the public.

It’s the first beluga calf at the lakefront aquarium in seven years.

Shedd officials say shortly after the birth, the calf swam to the surface and took its first breath.

The sex of the calf hasn’t been determined yet.

Animal care experts estimate the calf is about 5 feet long and weighs around 150 pounds.