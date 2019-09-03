Before and after Dorian: Satellite images show extent of flooding on the Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now that Hurricane Dorian is moving out of the Bahamas, the sky is much clearer, and we now have an idea of the impact it has had on the island country.

ICEYE captured satellite imagery, which shows much of Grand Bahama Island underwater after the storm hit the region on Monday. A Google image shows the area before the storm.

The yellow lines in the after photo mark where the land was before the flooding started.

Dorian made landfall on Elbow Cay as a Category 5 storm on Sunday. As of Tuesday, the storm is slowly moving away from the Bahamas, traveling at 2 miles per hour.

Five people are confirmed to have died in the storm. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands in the Bahamas alone.

The storm has continued to bring dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge to the Grand Bahama Island, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

