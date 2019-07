An Asian Black Bear has been filmed having a good back scratch at the Land of the Leopard national park in Russia’s Far East.

In the video, the bear is seen casually strolling towards a tree, checking it suitability for the task in hand, before performing an extensive back-rub.

It’s only at this point that the bear notices a hidden camera and decides to take a bite.

Luckily the memory card inside the camera survived and the video was published by the conservation park.