Bailey the therapy dog hits the gym

If your willpower to lose some weight is waning — this might be the inspiration you need. Meet Bailey, a therapy dog in Rock Island, Illinois. Her owner has been giving her too many treats so the goal this year? Lost about 10 pounds. So far the five year old labradoodle has already lost 3 and half pounds. She takes it slow on the treadmill at a local gym. As for those treats? Bailey now only gets one per day.
