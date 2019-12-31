Authorities make arrests in Fresno mass shooting that killed 4

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have made arrests in Fresno’s mass shooting, the Fresno Police Department said Tuesday.

Police Chief Andy Hall will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to make the announcement.

On Nov. 17, at least two suspects entered a backyard in the 5300 block of east Lamona Avenue and opened fire. Ten people were shot — four were killed.

The men who were killed were Xy Lee, 23, Phia Vang, 31, Kou Xiong, 38, and Kalaxang Thao, 40. All men were from Fresno. Xiong lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

They have all been laid to rest.

Here’s the original press conference the morning after the shooting during which Hall said: “We’re coming for you.”

RELATED: Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

No other information was immediately available.

We’ll bring you the press conference live in this story at 11 a.m.

This story will be updated.