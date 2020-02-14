Attorney General Bill Barr under fire over Roger Stone’s sentencing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are growing calls in Congress for Attorney General Bill Barr to be investigated and even resign.

It comes over his handling of former Trump confidant Roger Stone’s sentencing for lying to congress and witness tampering.

The Justice Department overruled prosecutors who recommended seven to nine years and asked the judge for less.

The DOJ insists Barr made the decision before the president tweeted that the original request was “disgraceful.”

“I have a problem with some of the tweets,” said Barr. “To have public statements and tweets, about cases pending in the department, and about judges before whom we have cases, make it impossible for me to do my job.”

Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on March 31 to talk about his decisions.