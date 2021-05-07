Around 226,000 smoke alarms recalled over ‘risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Approximately 226,000 Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms have been recalled over possible concerns that the alarms do not warn consumers of a fire.

Consumers are asked to contact Kidde immediately for a free replacement alarm.

The recalled smoke alarms were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Mernards and other department, home and hardware stores. They were also available online on the Kidde website and Amazon from May 2019 to September 2020.

“The smoke alarm and the combination smoke/carbon monoxide (CO) alarm can fail to alert consumers to a fire,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSP) reported on Thursday, May 6.

According to the CPSP, the recalled units include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms, and only alarms with the “TruSense” logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm.

There have been no reported injuries or incidents involving the recalled alarms.

Click here and click on “Support” and then “Product Alerts” for more information.