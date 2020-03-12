Are you getting enough sleep?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s National Sleep Awareness Week, are you getting enough of it?

A poll by the National Sleep Foundation says that on average, Americans feel sleepy three days a week. To combat it, these people try all sorts of techniques that range from fresh air, caffeine to medication.

So how much sleep do you really need?

Adults between the ages of 18 to 64 should get seven to nine hours a night, while adults ages 65 and older need seven to eight hours.