MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – An investigation is underway after an apparent explosion leveled a multimillion-dollar North Carolina home overnight.

The 6,500-plus-square-foot house, located in Mooresville just off Lake Norman, was mostly reduced to rubble as of Tuesday morning.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, but authorities were working to determine if anyone was inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Iredell County Sheriff deputies, Troutman Fire and Mooresville Fire departments were at the scene early on Tuesday morning. Dominion Energy officials also responded.

Neighbors in the area say they heard a loud explosion and smelled gas. Some also said the current homeowner has lived in the house for less than a year.

“A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight,” Clay Wild, who was out for a morning walk, told Nexstar’s WJZY. “A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it.”

He added: “Wake up this morning and walk out and see that is just incredible.”

Neighbor Laura Wild said she was “just freaked out.”

“I can’t believe that house is devastated. It was a beautiful house, and I’m really hoping no one was in there,” she said. “That’s my fear is that someone might have been in there.”

WJZY observed some Mooresville ladder trucks and EMS vehicles leaving the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were at the scene.

The natural-gas home, built in 2016, was listed for just over $2 million in 2022, records showed. Though the circumstances of the explosion have not yet been officially released, the incident is similar to a 2019 gas explosion that occurred at a home in Ballantyne, leaving one person dead.