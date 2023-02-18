PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Temple University police officer shot and killed near campus Saturday night after reportedly trying to intervene in a carjacking, authorities said.

The Bucks County district attorney’s office said the suspect was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at his Buckingham Township home by township and Philadelphia police as well as state police and federal marshals.

“Police used the fallen officer’s handcuffs in placing the suspect under arrest,” prosecutors said, saying further information would be released by Philadelphia and university police.

University officials earlier said the officer was shot shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect and was pronounced dead at the university hospital. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer “tried to intervene in a carjacking,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

University president Jason Wingard said he was “heartbroken” and called the shooting “a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community” as the city and the nation deal with “an unprecedented epidemic of violence.”

Ken Kaiser, the university’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, was quoted by the Philadelphia Inquirer as saying it was the first shooting death of a campus officer during his more than 30 years at Temple. “It just shakes everybody to the core,” he said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tweeted that he and first lady Lori were “devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community.”

They sent prayers to his family, Temple police and the university community, he added, saying, “May his memory be a blessing.”

Joseph Regan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, also expressed condolences.

“There are no words to describe the news of another one of our officers being shot,” Regan said in a statement. “This officer is a hero whose legacy and unselfish act will live in our hearts and memories forever.”

It was the first fatal shooting of an on-duty police officer in Philadelphia since 2020, according to the Inquirer.