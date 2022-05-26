(KTLA) — Sweet and salty are the two basic food groups of snacks. So of course someone would want to combine them.

Food company Mondelez International has taken two of its brands — Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers — and merged them into a new confection that’s either an act of genius or a crime against nature.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The treat replaces one of the two cookies that make up an Oreo with a Ritz cracker and unites them with a layer of peanut butter filling and a layer of traditional Oreo cream.

Mondelez is feeling so upbeat about the mix, it’s giving away free samples.

To score yours, go to Oreo’s website after 9 a.m. Pacific on Thursday and put in a request, But move fast. Only 1,000 freebies will be available. (You can sign up in advance for an email alert.)

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Oh, and “free” is relative. You’ll still have to pay $3.95 for shipping.