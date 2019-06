Perrigo Company is pulling its “Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk- Based Powder with Iron” off of Walmart shelves due to a potential “metal foreign matter.”

The company says there have been no reports of injuries, but it’s taking caution following a consumer report and after consulting the US Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with packages containing code C26EVFV and a “Use By” date of February 26th 2021 are urged to stop using the formula and return it to Walmart for a refund.