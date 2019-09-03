Americans would pay for a good night’s sleep

According to a recent survey, nearly half of Americans would actually pay for some quality sleep.

The survey conducted by One Poll and “Slumber Cloud” showing 43 percent of Americans would take a 10 percent pay cut for just one night of perfect sleep.

Of the 2,000 respondents, 53 percent went as far as saying they wished they could hibernate for six months to catch up on lost sleep.

The study says the average person gets a full nights sleep once every five days.

According to the survey, Americans get a little over five hours of sleep a night causing work, and personal lives to be affected by fatigue.

