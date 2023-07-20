VINITA, Okla. (KSN/KODE) — A $2-billion “Americana-themed” theme park roughly the size of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is scheduled to open in Oklahoma in 2026, developers announced this week.

The American Heartland Theme Park will be located along Route 66 near Vinita, in northeast Oklahoma.

An artist’s rendering shows the entrance to American Heartland Theme Park, scheduled to open in 2026. (American Heartland Theme Park)

“Our whole objective is to bring family entertainment and value to the world,” said Larry Willhite, the CEO of development firm Mansion Entertainment Group.

The 125-acre park will offer rides and attractions across “six distinctly American lands” to be known as Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis. The park will also offer “restaurant-quality food” throughout, according to a press release.

In addition to the theme park, developers also plan to build what’s said to be the largest campground in the central United States on an adjacent 30-acre lot, comprising of 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins.

A 300-room hotel with an indoor water park is also anticipated.

The attraction is expected to bring almost 5 million guests each year — including an estimated 2 million from out-of-state.

“And our main goal is to make it affordable,” said American Heartland founder and chief creative officer Gene Bicknell. “So a family of mom and dad and a couple of kids, you know their whole dream is to take their kids to a park of this type.”

Bicknell added that a portion of the revenue from the park is earmarked for various charities, too.

“We have a record of helping orphans and people all around the world getting education and improving their lives. I hope this park will help generate that for this area and many more to come in the future,” said Bicknell.

The development will open in phases, with the RV park scheduled to open first in 2025. The 125-acre theme park is scheduled to begin operating in 2026.

“I’m not going to say anything is easy at this magnitude, but we have not had any hurdles,” Willhite said. “The state has been wonderful, and we also know we are going to face other hurdles as we grow and it comes to fruition.”