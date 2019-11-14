All I want for Christmas is…Twinkies cereal?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Post Consumer Brands and Hostess Brands, LLC are teaming up to bring the iconic Twinkies brand to the cereal aisle.

The collaboration will have the cereal emulate “the distinctive taste and familiar oblong shape of the golden-colored snack cake,” according to a press release.

“In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite,” said Josh Jans, Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brands. “Knowing that taste remains the No. 1 purchase driver of cereal, we conducted multiple consumer tests, and the new Twinkies Cereal delivered. We think fans will find that it not only tastes great with milk but also outside the bowl.”

The new collaboration will stock up on grocery store shelves nationwide starting in late December 2019.

