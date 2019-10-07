Alex Trebek says battle with cancer may end ‘Jeopardy!’ run

TORONTO (WPRI) — Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has hinted his 36-season run with the show may be coming to an end as he battles stage four pancreatic cancer.

In an interview with Canadian news outlet CTV, Trebek said he’d stay on the show as long as his skills don’t diminish. However, he said chemotherapy has caused sores in his mouth, making it difficult to enunciate words at time.

“I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they’re forgiving,” he said. “But there will come a point when they (fans and producers) will no longer be able to say, ‘It’s okay.’”

Trebek told CTV’s Lisa LaFlamme, “I’m not afraid of dying. I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life.”

Trebek first revealed in March that he had cancer and by May it was in remission. However, this summer the cancer came back with a vengeance.

“Then all of a sudden, it blew up and went 50% higher than when it was first diagnosed. Go figure,” he told LaFlamme.

“I’m hanging in,” Trebek said. “So we’re back on the chemo and we’ll see if the numbers go down. And if they do… they can’t keep doing it forever of course. They’ll have to find a new protocol or whatever to administer. We’ll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose.”