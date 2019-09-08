Alaska Airlines to grant early boarding to guests wearing a Russell Wilson jersey

Alaska Airlines is bringing back a popular promotion: guests wearing a Russell Wilson No. 3 jersey will be granted early boarding on all Seattle-departing flights for the duration of the football season.
As Alaska Airlines’ Chief Football Officer, Wilson committed to a multi-year partnership with the airline to build a strong local community. Wilson works with the airline to support youth charities and education programs, including:
- Seattle Children’s hospital, where he visits patients every Tuesday during football season;
- The Strong Against Cancer initiative to end childhood cancer;
- His own Why Not You Foundation empowering kids to dream big, believe in themselves and have a “why not you” attitude;
- The Russell Wilson Passing Academy, a football camp for developing young players; and
- The airline’s annual No Time 2 Sleep event in South Seattle’s Highline Public Schools district encouraging graduates to define their goals and pursue their dreams.