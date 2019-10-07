Alaska Airlines newest painted Pixar-themed aircraft

In collaboration with the Disneyland Resort, Alaska Airlines showcased its latest special-edition aircraft livery Monday that offers a whimsical tribute to Pixar Pier, a reimagined land at Disney California Adventure Park.

A trio of familiar Pixar characters span both sides of the aircraft: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie of Toy Story fame. For more added fun, one of the Aliens from the popular animated movie series can be spotted on both winglets, and even Rex the Tyrannosaurus makes a special appearance at the boarding door. The plane is named “Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort.”

“There’s nothing better than landing happy on the way to The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of brand marketing and advertising. “The Disneyland Resort is one of our signature West Coast friendships, and we love that we can celebrate Pixar Pier by taking these iconic characters on a brand-new adventure.”

The unique design is a collaboration between the teams at Alaska, Disney and Pixar. The Pixar Pier-themed 737-800, tail number N537AS, begins flying throughout Alaska’s route network today, welcoming guests with its artistic flair for many years to come. To get the job done, the exterior of the plane required more than 2,800 work hours over 24 days using more than 50 gallons of paint — in 44 primary colors and custom shades — to completely repaint the aircraft with the vibrant new livery.