HONOLULU (KHON2) — As winter fades away and border restrictions are lifted, Americans are looking to travel far away this spring. Travelers are packing their bags to visit international destinations.

According to Airbnb, cross-border travel continues to recover, with nights booked increasing 15% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On Thursday, Airbnb said cross-border travel increased from 20% of global gross nights booked in the first quarter to nearly 35% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

International travel dominated the top trending destinations for the spring break period:

Paris, France

Florence, Italy

Rome, Italy

Madrid, Spain

Whistler, Canada

Mexico City, Mexico

Barcelona, Spain

Porto, Portugal

Amsterdam, Netherlands

London, United Kingdom

Another key takeaway is travelers ages 60 and over — as well as adults in their 30s — embracing the nomadic lifestyle, opting for long-term stays in places with warm weather:

South Florida Gulf Coast

Phoenix

Central Florida Gulf Coast

South Florida Atlantic Coast

Orlando

In addition, family travel is springing back this upcoming season. Families are seeking destinations packed with theme parks, child-friendly amusements and warm, sandy beaches. Florida is high on the priority list:

Orlando, Florida

South Florida Gulf Coast

Central Florida Gulf Coast

Phoenix, Arizona

Maui, Hawaii

Smoky Mountains, Tennessee

South Florida Atlantic Coast

Oahu, Hawaii

Miramar Beach, Florida

Airbnb said unique stays such as RVs and tiny homes have more than doubled this spring among long-term guests compared to the previous year.