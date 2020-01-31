After Sunday’s tragedy, the Mamba Team returns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “I want to get my game better, to be a role model for my sister.”

“Same.”

“Same.”

“We all have sisters”

A quick chat, and a little shoot around. A handful of the girls from the Bulldawgs Basketball Club got together Wednesday for the first time since Sunday’s tragedy.

“It’s just hard to wrap my mind around it, that she was our age.”

Still in disbelief that two girls they’ve watched on the court before, would no longer be able to play. The reality of it all has middle schoolers Alyssa, Jemma and Aniya dribbling, driving and shooting in a different mindset.

“That last tournament there wasn’t really much of a leader. And I think that someone on our team needs to step up, and I think I’m the person to be the leader.”

The team had made the trek to Mamba Academy once before.

“The first time I spoke to him, I felt like I was another coach. Just like him.”

Coach Alfonso Joo says he learned a lot just by watching Kobe, the girl coach.

“The way he was approaching it, he was making it more visible. He was using that love of coming back to basketball, but it was girls’ basketball.

He was excited. And it showed on his team, you didn’t see the team with negative body language. You saw a really good group of girls.

He says having something like Mamba Academy is important for girls in sports, and learning of the loss while there, has changed the way he’ll approach this season too.

“As Kobe said, he’d go into games and figure out what would make one of his teammates sparkle or shine. So I think I gotta go to each individual and figure out what’s gonna make them perform at their maximum level.”