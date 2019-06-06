Aerial view of key sites ahead of D-Day celebrations

Towns across northern France are putting the finishing touches on preparations for ceremonies next week to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

In the cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, where 9,387 fallen US fighters are buried, rows of white crosses and Stars of David are a strong reminder of the sacrifices made by some 156,000 Allied soldiers – mostly American, British and Canadian – who took part in the invasion, storming in from the English Channel and opening a Western front against the Nazis.

Using a drone, The Associated Press has produced a series of stunning aerial videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites, including Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first town liberated by US forces in Normandy.

Seventy-five years ago, American paratrooper John Steele dangled from a clock tower in Sainte-Mere-Eglise after his parachute got caught during the D-Day invasion and survived.

A mannequin and parachute still hang from the belfry to honour Steele and the Allied soldiers who died in the D-Day landings.

At the Pointe du Hoc, where Allied forces had to scale cliffs to silence Nazis guns, the limestone and clay cliffs have eroded since D-Day.

But remains of the fortifications that were part of Germany’s Atlantic Wall defensive system are still there, a powerful vestige of WWII.

And, in a stark contrast to the fury that engulfed Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, today a grassy knoll blends gently into the wide beach, small waves lapping at the shore.

The D-Day landings brought the eventual liberation of Europe and the end of the Second World War.