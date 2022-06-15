(AP) — For the first time in more than 35 years, an aardvark pup has been born at the San Diego Zoo.

The female, which has not yet been named, was born on May 10.

Zookeepers say she is doing well and that her mother, Zola, is caring and attentive.

Aardvarks are native to Africa and like to use their long claws and snout to dig in the ground and eat insects.

Zookeepers say the pup has tripled her birth weight from just over 4 pounds (1.8 kg) to over 13 pounds (6 kg) in just five weeks.

When fully grown she will weigh up to 140 pounds (64 kg).