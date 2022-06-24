AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- “It’s just, it should be right to go back to the states because the states know their people, know their environment and their town, um and so they-they would know how to help the people more.”

For the past 40 years Susan Swanson, Executive Director at the Augusta Care Pregnancy Center, says she has helped thousands of families with their choice as they provide helpful resources to secure a family.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“They still come back for counseling or different types of help or– so it’s not just a one-time thing.”

She says the Supreme Court’s decision Friday morning affirms that human life is important – no matter who or how old.

“Part of the problem is that our society has pushed the narrative that, that it’s not a life. Well, that’s not true, um, life begins at conception.”

All across the country, women have spoken out about how they feel this will impact them. Including some closer to home.

“A lot of women are going to die. A lot of women are going to die not only through self-done abortions, but also through dying in pregnancy– through complications, through having to carry a stillborn or dead fetus to term.”

Beth Gray’s lives in Augusta and is concerned is the health of women and what kind of mental, emotional and physical state they would be in, in the case of needing an abortion.

“The idea that one day I would have a daughter and she would be in whatever situation, because there’s no cookie-cutter situation that makes abortion appropriate, that she would be denied that no matter the circumstance. Like that hits home for me.”

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Gray says she plans on hosting protests to support women making their own decisions.