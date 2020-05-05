Novelist Colson Whitehead makes Pulitzer history with 2nd consecutive prize for fiction

Since the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction was established in 1918, only four writers have won the prestigious award twice: Booth Tarkington (1919, 1922), William Faulkner (1955, 1963), John Updike (1982, 1991), and now Colson Whitehead (2017, 2020). Whitehead is the first in history, however, to win the prize twice with consecutive books.

Whitehead’s 2019 novel The Nickel Boys, about a real-life Florida reform school where students were regularly abused, was his first book since publishing his Pulitzer-winning 2016 novel, The Underground Railroad. The other three 2-time winners published at least one book in between their Pulitzer Prizes.

Other 2020 pulitzer winners include:

A Strange Loop, by Michael R. Jackson History: Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America, by W. Caleb McDaniel

The Tradition, by Jericho Brown General Nonfiction: The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care, by Anne Boyer; and The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America, by Greg Grandin

For the full list of the 2020 Pulitzer Prizes, go to Pulitzer.org.