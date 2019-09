FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of “Aquaman” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Momoa on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 released a video in which he shaved off his signature beard and mustache in order to promote recycling. He started by saying farewell to his […]

Apple revealed new details about their streaming service called Apple TV+

The streaming service will be available in over a hundred countries.

It will include original shows, movies and cost $4.99 a month.

“See” is one of the series to be part of Apple TV+ and will include Jason Momoa.

It is set to launch on November 1.