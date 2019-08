Less than 24 hours after a shooting that killed multiple people in El Paso, Texas, another shooting incident is under investigation in Ohio.

The shooting happened early Sunday at 1 a.m. at a bar in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio.

#OregonDistrict #update We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

According to the Dayton Police Department officials, nine people are dead and at least 16 others went to an area hospital with injuries.

#OregonDistrict #update Anyone who saw this incident or knows anything about it please call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist us with this investigation. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Local police officials in Dayton say that the FBI is on scene to assist in the investigation.