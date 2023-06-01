NASHVILLE (NEXSTAR) – Tiffany, the singer responsible for hit songs such as “Could’ve Been” and “I Think We’re Alone Now” in the late ’80s, was involved in what could’ve been a “major accident” on a Tennessee highway last week.

A representative for the singer, whose full name is Tiffany Darwish, confirmed to Nexstar that Tiffany was traveling through Nashville when a tire rolled under her car.

“Last week, Tiffany was driving on [Interstate 65] when a tire from a truck came rolling across the highway, hit her car, and got stuck under the driver’s side,” a spokesperson for the singer said.

Her rep added that her car’s transmission was “torn apart,” and both the front and sides of the car suffered damage.

“I’m extremely lucky and thankful because a major accident could have happened,” Tiffany wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar.

Tiffany, seen here performing in Nashville in 2015, said she’s “extremely lucky” she avoided a major accident last week. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance)

In an Instagram post she uploaded Thursday morning, the singer indicated that she feels “fine” and is experiencing “no complications,” but didn’t indicate whether she was injured during the incident. In addition to thanking her fans who expressed concern, she added that she’s “thanking the angels above” for watching over her.

“Be safe out there guys,” she wrote, “and thank you again for the concern & love.”

Tiffany had recently wrapped up a tour in support of her 11th album “Shadows,” according to her official site. Her next concert is scheduled for July in West Hollywood, California.