HONOLULU (KHON2) — Washington State Lottery officials said that the $754.6 million Powerball prize has been won by a single ticket, but they are still waiting for the winner to come forward.

Officials said the winning ticket was purchased on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Auburn, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, at a Fred Meyer store.

According to the Associated Press, the winning numbers, drawn on Monday evening, Feb. 6, were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7.

The previous Powerball jackpot winner from Auburn was in 2014 for a $90 million prize.

This is not the only lottery winnings that have gone unclaimed in Washington. In November, a $1 million winning lottery ticket was purchased in Airway Heights, near Spokane. The money continues to be unclaimed.

The AP said that “the full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.”

This is the ninth largest jackpot win:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 [one ticket, from California]

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 [three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee]

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 [one ticket, from South Carolina]

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 [one ticket, from Maine]

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 [one ticket, from Illinois]

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 [one ticket, from Michigan]

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 [one ticket, from Wisconsin]

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 [one ticket, from Massachusetts]

9. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 [one ticket, from Washington state]

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 [one ticket, from Maryland]

Monday’s unclaimed pot will be available for the winner to claim for 180 days. The next Powerball is already underway with a $20 million prize.