60+ Halloween movies to watch during October

National

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

If you think 2020 has been a spooky year, why not add to it by watching some of the most popular Halloween movies?

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

We created this list to help you celebrate all month long. We also found where you can watch each movie.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories