HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines on Wednesday, October 30 around 3:45 p.m.

This is the second earthquake the area has seen this week.

It happened near Davao City in the same place a deadly 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit on Tuesday, October 29.

CD MSG: The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 has occurred near Mindanao, Philippines. There is NO Tsunami Threat to the State and Island of Hawaii. Thank you for your attention. — COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) October 31, 2019

According to the Hawaii Civil Defense Agency, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii state.