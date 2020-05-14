5-year-old who stole parents car gets second ride in Lamborghini, and meets Jamie Foxx, Shaq, and Lil Pump

OGDEN (ABC4-News) – First he took his parents’ car, then he was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol.

An incident involving 5-year-old Adrian Zamarripa went viral when he was pulled over for driving a little over 30 mph on the interstate by police with only three dollars in his pocket.

He was going to use that money to buy a Lamborghini.

The boy wasn’t able to buy the posh supercar, but he was able to get a ride in the cars twice.

The first time Adrian got to ride in a Lamborghini was when he was picked up by Lamborghini Huracan owner Jeremey Neves, who was inspired by the incident.

“I’m absolutely inspired by the principles that he displayed of success ― knowing what he wants, going after it,” said Neves. “I’m not encouraging kids to go out and take their parents’ car and do anything else that’s illegal. I’m not advocating that at all.”

A celebrity luxury car dealer also decided to fly the boy out to California.

As originally reported by TMZ, RD Whittington, owner of the brand Wires Only, brought Adrian and his family to Los Angeles and let him sit in a bunch of the cars, including a Ferrari and a Hummer.

He also talked with Shaq and Lil Pump on FaceTime, then was driven out to meet Jamie Foxx in real life.

While some were charmed by the story, others also feel that the boy should not have been rewarded by his actions.

But this story isn’t just about the rewards, Adrian will be reportedly punished by his parents for stealing their car.

The Weber County District Attorney has said his parents won’t face charges for neglect.

