(KHON2) — Flames broke out shortly after 1 a.m. at a two-story home in North Vegas.

Flames were so strong on the first floor, that firefighters had to use a ladder to go to the second floor.

That’s where they found a mother and her one-month-old baby hiding in a closet.

Forty-two dogs were also pulled from the burning home.

The dogs are now being held by North Las Vegas Animal C while an investigation is underway.