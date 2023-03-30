(The Hill) – The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a combined reward up to $20,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of a former chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), according to an announcement published Tuesday.

Roy McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to Hogan for about two months before he resigned in August 2020. An arrest warrant was issued for McGrath after he failed to appear for trial on wire fraud and embezzlement charges on March 13, and the FBI now considers him a fugitive and an “international flight risk.”

In October 2021, McGrath was indicted for wire fraud as well as theft or bribery from programs receiving federal funds. He pled not guilty to the charges and was released before his trial on the condition that he would show up for all his court dates, according to the FBI.

In June 2022, McGrath was also charged with destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations. His trial was supposed to begin at 9:30 a.m. on March 13, but he failed to show up.

The Baltimore Banner had also reported at the time that McGrath was supposed to fly in from Florida to meet his lawyer in Baltimore early in the morning that day.

The FBI and the U.S. Marshal’s Service are asking that anyone with information about McGrath’s whereabouts to contact them.

The agencies have described him as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.