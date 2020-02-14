2020 may be the year of midpriced smartphones

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2013, file photo, a person checks their smartphone in Glenview, Ill. A mysterious wave of texts swept America’s phones overnight Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, delivering unintelligible messages that left many people mildly confused when they woke up on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fed up with the high cost of smartphones? Relief may be on the way.

Consumer reports say that 2020 could be the year of the midpriced smartphone.

That means prices between $350-650.

Samsung plans to roll out two devices, calling “lite” versions of its flagship Galaxy Note 10 and S10 phones. Both could be priced under $700.

And Apple is expected to introduce a low-cost iPhone at $399.

Consumer reports say other smartphone makers were showing off mid-priced devices at the recent consumer electronics show.