LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A fiery multi-car crash on the 60 Freeway left two people dead Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. just west of Reservoir Street near the interchange with the 71 Freeway.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Los Angeles County firefighters arrived to find one car fully engulfed in flames and two other vehicles wrecked in the crash.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Multiple lanes of the eastbound 60 Freeway were temporarily closed while CHP officers conducted their investigation.