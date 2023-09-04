FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Two 15-year-old Wisconsin boys were taken into custody after a drone caught them allegedly throwing rocks onto a highway, causing thousands of dollars in property damage and injuring two people.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, three separate incidents were reported between the hours of 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on August 15, 16, and 19. In each incident, rocks were allegedly thrown and dropped from a railroad bridge down onto Highway 14.

Officers report that at least 18 vehicles were damaged in the three incidents, and two people also reported minor injuries.

A Fitchburg sergeant, who is also a pilot for the city’s drone team, flew a drone above the bridge to investigate, when he noticed two teens around 10 p.m. on Aug. 21. The sergeant reported seeing one throw rocks onto the highway.

Both 15-year-old boys were arrested. Multiple charges related to endangering safety and damaging property will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, authorities said.

Anyone who may have been a victim of these incidents is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.